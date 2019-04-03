Write-in deadline for elections

BEND AREA — Only a few weeks remain for residents of Mason or Hartford, who are interested in running as a write-in candidate in their respective municipal election, to make their intentions known.

April 23 is the final day to declare candidacy as a write-in for the June 11 elections.

In Hartford, two mayoral candidates will appear on the ballot, including incumbent Gordon Spencer and newcomer Brent Kapp. Incumbent Recorder Cheryl Oldaker is the lone candidate seeking that office.

Eleven residents will be vying for one of five council seats. They include incumbent members Kenny Hoschar, James Zerkle, Carol Spencer and Nancy Anderson, as well as Lois Dudding, Jerry Tucker, Dale Gibbs, Charlie Oldaker, Kenny Greene, Matt Greene, and Natalie Greene.

In Mason, incumbent Mayor Donna Dennis will seek reelection, facing Heath Engle, who also sought the seat in 2017. Running for recorder will be newcomer Harley Stewart.

Unless there are write-in candidates, there will be no contest in the Mason council race, as only five candidates filed to run for the five seats. They are incumbents Becky Pearson, Sharon Kearns and Marty Yeager, along with Sarah Stover and Stephen Ohlinger.

Present Mason Recorder Christy McDonald, as well as council members Emily Henry and Ricky Kearns, did not sign up for reelection.

Potential write-in candidates must file to become official by submitting a write-in candidate certificate of announcement at their respective town hall. Only official write-in candidates will have their votes tallied, as persons who simply have their name written on a ballot are not eligible to win any election, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office.

In each election, official write-in candidates’ names will be posted at the entrance of each polling place and will be provided at the poll worker table inside the polling place upon request by a voter.

Other important municipal election dates include May 21, which is the last day for residents to register to vote in the election, and May 29 through June 8, which is early voting. Winners in the June election will take office July 1 and serve two-year terms.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance write for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance write for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.