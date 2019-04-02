Board of Education approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for a regular business meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

In addition to those motions reported in Saturday’s story regarding RIF and Transfer issues, voted on at the same meeting and approved were:

The contracts of three professional employees in accordance with WV Code 18A-2-2, be terminated due to reduction of five days from their contract, effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

The contracts of 22 professional employees in accordance with WV Code 18A-2-2, be terminated due to Reduction In Force, effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

The placement of 68 service personnel on Transfer and Subsequent Assignment, in accordance with WV Code 18A-2-7, effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

The contract of nine professional employees (technology interventionist) in accordance with WV Code 18A-2-2, be terminated due to Reduction In Force, effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

In other business, the following motions were approved:

Volunteers from Beale Elementary, Hannan Junior/Senior High, New Haven Elementary, and Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High.

The request for a Mason County student to attend school in Cabell County for the 2019-20 school year.

Gary Soloman and Carrie Payne as approved drivers for the 2018-19 school year. Their driving records have been checked by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Out-of-state travel for Jodie Roush, to travel to Princeton, N.J., May 4-7 to serve on the ETS Praxis Chemistry National Committee at no cost to the board.

Out-of-state travel for Douglas Sturgeon to travel to Dublin, Ohio, June 5 to attend professional development. This will be at no cost to the board.

Family Medical Leave for Rachel Bailey, teacher, Leon Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The resignation of Laura Cullen, title I teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective June 30, due to retirement.

The resignation of Thomas Cullen, driver education/physical education teacher, Wahama Junior/Senior High, effective June 30, due to retirement.

The transfer of Joan Durst, LD/BD/MI/AU teacher, Leon Elementary, to LD/BD/MI teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, job #218-432-P, effective for the 2019-20 school year.

The employment of Susan Kirchbaum, Spanish teacher, Wahama JR/SR High, job #503-740-P, effective 2019-20 school year.

Family Medical Leave for Grace Connelly, cook, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Georgia Hart, custodian, New Haven Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The resignation of Barbara Mitchell, aide, Wahama JR/SR High, effective May 30, due to retirement.

The mutual agreement of Gena Jeffers, secretary, (261 days), Point Pleasant JR/SR High, to secretary (235 days), Point Pleasant JR/SR High, effective 2019-20 school year.

The mutual agreement of Melissa Williamson, custodian, (261 days), central office, to custodian (235 days), central office, effective 2019-20 school year.

The resignation of John Arnott, golf coach, Wahama JR/SR High, effective May 31.

The employment of Diana Adams, on a temporary, as needed basis, to provide professional development trainings for bus operators, effective (retroactive) Jan. 2-June 30. Transportation monies will be the funding source.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements. Check numbers 103569-103727 and purchase card check numbers 2544-2545. Total Amount: $695,462.84.

For more information on the recently held Mason County Board of Education meeting, view the agenda at https://www.boarddocs.com/wv/mcsd/Board.nsf/public.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education office.