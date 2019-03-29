Spring dance highlights senior activities

A Spring Fling Senior Dance will highlight activities in April for Mason County’s senior citizens.

The dance will be held April 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gene Salem Senior Center, located at 101 Second Street in Point Pleasant.

Admission is free for anyone age 60 years and over. For those under the age of 60, admission is $5 each. There will be music, dancing, refreshments and fun, according to Renae Riffle, executive director of the Mason County Action Group, Inc.

Many other activities are scheduled during the month at the Point Pleasant center. They include:

April 2, “Crafts with Kate,” 10 a.m.;

April 10, “Melanoma/Skin Cancer Detection” presentation and wellness checks by Malissa Slone, R.N., and Ruth Upton, R.N., 10:30 a.m.; and,

April 16, “Medicare Coverage of Emergency and Urgent Services” presentation by Ann Dalton, 11 a.m.

Regular activities at the Gene Salem Center are bingo on Mondays and Fridays, Senior Center Country Band on Wednesdays, and church service with Rev. Steve Nibert on Thursdays. All begin at 10 a.m. A grief support group, open to the public, is held each Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m.

The Mason Senior Center is located at the corner of Second and Horton streets in Mason. On April 8, “Crafts with Missie” will be held at 10 a.m. Ann Dalton will present “Medicare Coverage of Emergency and Urgent Services” on April 17 at 11:30 a.m.

Regular Mason activities include bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., and music and church service on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Meals are served each weekday at the centers at 11:30 a.m. Both centers, as well as the Mason County Action Group business office, will be closed April 19 in observance of Good Friday.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

