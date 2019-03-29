Shelter pets of the week

Pictured is Sparkle, a one-year old female, tortoiseshell cat – “torties” as they’re known, are named for their coat which is similar to a tortoiseshell material in appearance. Sparkle is a little on the shy side but enjoys being petted. She is looking for that forever home at the Mason County Animal Shelter. For information on adopting Sparkle, phone the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Pictured is Patsie, a sweet girl who is around two years old. Patsie has a lot of life and love left to give and is looking for that special family or person to call her own. For information on adopting Patsie, phone the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.