Town of Mason passes budget

MASON — Members of the Mason Town Council passed the municipal budget for the fiscal year of July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, during their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Becky Pearson, Emily Henry, Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns and Ricky Kearns.

The council approved the $493,387 budget that contains little change from the present year, with a few exceptions.

The largest change is a drop in the amount of funding going into the streets line item. While the council had appropriated $35,000 to streets in the current year, that figure will drop to $15,000 in next year’s budget.

No other significant decreases to the budget are seen, but several increases are included. The largest increase will occur in the police department, with the figure going from $235,000 to $262,307, increasing over $27,000. Also seeing major increases are city attorney expenses, going from $2,500 to $6,500, and city hall, going from $110,016 to $120,753.

Contributions for other entities will remain the same in the upcoming fiscal year. The county health department will receive $300; town fire department, $2,000; library, $6,000; and senior citizens, $3,000.

Also during the meeting, Mayor Dennis gave a report on the Mason Amusement Association, which is raising funds for a splash pad to be located next to the library. She said the group is still accepting donations, with approximately $75,000 being needed. She estimated it will be another two years before construction on the splash pad begins.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to donate $100 each to the Wahama baseball team, softball team and after-prom party;

Discussed sink holes on both First and Fourth streets, with no decision made;

Agreed to tighten down on payment of B&O taxes by vendors supplying goods to Mason businesses; and,

Discussed crosswalks throughout town following a request by resident Larry Daniel.

The next meeting will be April 4, 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.