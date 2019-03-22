Young writers recognized

MASON — Two Wahama High School students have recently been recognized for their excellence in writing.

Abbie Lieving was named a first place state winner in the West Virginia Young Writers Contest. In addition, Justin Grimm was named a county winner.

Lieving is a sophomore and daughter of Dr. Wes and Amanda Lieving of New Haven. Her winning entry was a narrative titled “Stand in my Shoes.”

Grimm is a senior and son of Pam Grimm of New Haven. His entry was titled “The Way of the Road,” a nonfiction piece on reincarnation.

Students were given the opportunity to write in any of the prose genres: fiction, nonfiction, narrative, memoir, or essay. Submissions were judged on ideas, organization, voice, word choice, sentence fluency, and conventions.

As a state winner, Lieving will attend Young Writers Day on May 10 at the University of Charleston. She will receive a check for $100, and participate in workshops with published authors.

Lieving is believed to be the first state winner from Wahama. She is also a member of the school track team.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

