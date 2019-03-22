Posted on by

Shelter pets of the week


Pictured is Milo, a 10-month old male pup available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Milo is described as a little shy at first but a boy who loves to be petted. For information on adopting Milo, phone the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Pictured is Milo, a 10-month old male pup available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Milo is described as a little shy at first but a boy who loves to be petted. For information on adopting Milo, phone the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.


Courtesy

Pictured is Madison, an 11-month old kitty, described as a sweet girl who loves to be held. For information on adopting Madison, phone the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.


Courtesy

Pictured is Milo, a 10-month old male pup available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Milo is described as a little shy at first but a boy who loves to be petted. For information on adopting Milo, phone the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Pictured is Madison, an 11-month old kitty, described as a sweet girl who loves to be held. For information on adopting Madison, phone the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Pictured is Milo, a 10-month old male pup available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Milo is described as a little shy at first but a boy who loves to be petted. For information on adopting Milo, phone the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_3.23-Pup.jpgPictured is Milo, a 10-month old male pup available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Milo is described as a little shy at first but a boy who loves to be petted. For information on adopting Milo, phone the shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Courtesy

Pictured is Madison, an 11-month old kitty, described as a sweet girl who loves to be held. For information on adopting Madison, phone the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_3.23-Kitty.jpgPictured is Madison, an 11-month old kitty, described as a sweet girl who loves to be held. For information on adopting Madison, phone the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Courtesy