Board of Education approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for a regular business meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

The Memorandum of Agreement between the Mason County Board of Education and WVU Extension Office, to allow the extension office to develop and teach agriculture production on plots located on the property at the Mason County Board of Education Office effective April 1-April 1, 2020. This will be at no cost to the board.

Ethan Bartlett, Rich Blain, Rhonda Blain, Jeremy Ferrell, Rebecca Ferrell, Tad Greathouse, Bryan Morrow, Diana Saunders, Richard Sargent, and Morgan Thomas, as approved drivers for the 2018-19 school year. Their driving records have been checked by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Sign a Commitment to Math agreement between Mason County Board of Education and West Virginia Department of Education to kick off March Madness Math4Life campaign.

Family Medical Leave for Diana Kessinger, teacher, New Haven Elementary School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Faith Pearson, school nurse, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Soni Roush, teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Brenda Saunders, teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The resignation of James Bunner, general science 7-12 teacher, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High, effective June 30.

The employment of Katelyn Garden and Holly Johnson, substitute teachers, effective 2018-19 school year.

Family Medical Leave for Wilma McClure, cook, Wahama Junior/Senior High for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Rita Nott, aide, Point Pleasant Primary School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The transfer of Brandi Fisher, secretary, Point Pleasant Primary School, to secretary, Roosevelt Elementary, job #213-501-C, effective March 14.

The transfer of Mark Hill, custodian, Roosevelt Elementary to custodian, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, job #502-822-C, effective March 14.

The transfer of Sherry Pishner, custodian, Wahama JR/SR High, to cook, Roosevelt Elementary, job #213-508-C, effective March 14.

The transfer of Tammy Watterson, cook, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, to cook, Ashton Elementary, job #216-208-C, effective March 14.

The employment of Michael Robinson, bus operator, route #2085, job #014-149-C, effective March 14.

The resignation of John Arnott, girls varsity basketball coach, Wahama JR/SR High, effective March 1.

The employment of William Cottrill, homeless interventionist, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, on an as needed basis, job #001-051-E, effective for the 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Jessica Porter, homeless interventionist, Ashton Elementary, on an as needed basis, job #001-050-E, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Abigail Cordell, assistant varsity softball coach, Hannan Junior/Senior High, job #501-016-C, effective 2019-20 school year.

The employment of Nicholas Hughes, assistant varsity baseball coach, Hannan JR/SR High, job #501-013-C, effective 2019-20 school year.

The placement of Richard Blain, John Cochran, and Kristopher Myers, as athletic assistants, job #502-161-S, for the 2018-19 school year. These are unpaid positions.

The purchase of student software from Newsela, Inc., in the amount of $107,015. Title I, Title ll, Title IV, Step 7, and Ashton Elementary Title l School Improvement Grant will be the funding sources.

Change Order #002, on the HVAC renovations, in the amount of $11,323.35. Reserve for the project will be the funding source.

The lowest submitted bid from Prichard Electric Company, Inc., in the amount of $284,361.00, for the West Virginia School Building Authority Fire Alarm and Lightning Protection project grant awarded Dec. 11, 2017.

The First Amendment to Project Fund Agreement, originally entered into on Feb. 23, 2016, by the board in connection with Master Equipment Lease-Purchase Agreement with Ohio Valley Bank Company.

The final year extension for internet service from Frontier Communications of America, Inc., according to the terms of schedule number S-0000181255, with an effective date of July 1 at an annual rate of $218,844.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements: Check Numbers 103387-103564 and Purchase Card Check Numbers 2530-2543. Total Amount: $1,553,772.58.

Check number 103565, to Jared Billings, in the amount of $149.06. All yes votes from Bonecutter, Cossin, Tennant, and Shobe with an abstain from Billings.

Check number 103566, to Meagan Bonecutter, in the amount of $163.56. All yes votes from Billings, Cossin, Tennant, and Shobe with an abstain from Bonecutter.

Check number 103567, to Ashley Cossin, in the amount of $162.40. All yes votes from Billings, Bonecutter, Tennant, and Shobe with an abstain from Cossin.

Check number 103568, to Franklin D. Shobe, in the amount of $63.80. All yes votes from Billings, Bonecutter, Cossin, and Tennant with an abstain from Shobe.

In other business, recognition was given to the Point Pleasant JR/SR High School wrestling team for the team’s achievements of Class AA state championship and state tournament placements as well as the Wahama JR/SR wrestling team for the team’s achievements of Class A state tournament placements and a middle school conference championship.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education office.