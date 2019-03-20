New Haven talks summer rec

NEW HAVEN — Gearing up for summer recreation continued when the New Haven Town Council held its most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Roy Dale Grimm, Matt Shell, Grant Hysell and Steve Carpenter.

Council members approved expenditures up to $600 for some minor repairs to be completed at the municipal swimming pool, according to Recorder Hysell. Fixing the issues will bring the pool into compliance.

In addition, the council agreed to allow Shell to take the swimming pool operator class. The class will certify Shell, who is also the recreation director, to care for the facility.

Police vehicles were discussed by the council. With recent breakdowns, it was approved to purchase a new cruiser, a Ford Taurus, from Stephens Auto. To provide a spare cruiser, the engine from the white police vehicle will be removed and placed into the gray cruiser.

The council agreed to look into the possibility of contracting grass mowing services this year, instead of town workers doing the mowing. Recorder Hysell was compiling a list of areas normally maintained by the town so bids can be taken. Those wanting a copy of the list can get one at town hall.

In other action, the council:

Reported both monetary and prize donations are still being taken at town hall for the April 13 Easter egg hunt;

Agreed to make the annual $500 donation to the Mason County Health Department;

Looked over the 2017/2018 audit report, which showed only small issues;

Approved the third and final reading of the charter amendment for farm and other animal issues; and,

Approved a drawdown for the water project.

Upcoming meetings will include regular sessions on April 8 and 22 at 6 p.m. The annual laying of the levy will be held on April 16.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

