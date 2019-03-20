PVH, Mountain Health approve agreement

Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) and Mountain Health Network have finalized a Management Services Agreement for its hospital and nursing & rehabilitation center.

This agreement replaces the previous agreement PVH entered into with Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) in December 2013. The new agreement was approved by the PVH Board of Directors on Jan. 28 and Mountain Health Board of Directors on March 5. (Read more about Mountain Health Network, Inc. at the bottom of this article.)

“For the past five years, PVH and CHH have had a positive working relationship that has benefited the residents of Mason, Jackson, and surrounding counties,” stated Michael Mullins, FACHE, president and CEO, Mountain Health Network. “The combination of shared common goals, dedicated staff, and quality patient care has formed a strong foundation for success that we intend to build upon.”

“The affiliation with CHH has strengthened PVH’s core services as well as specialty services and I am confident that the new agreement with Mountain Health will further expand access,” stated Glen Washington, FACHE, CEO of PVH. “We have been able to better meet the medical needs of more patients at PVH, while having the assurance of access to a tertiary care hospital and Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine specialists.”

Established in 1959, Pleasant Valley Hospital is a not-for-profit healthcare system that provides community-oriented healthcare for Mason and Jackson counties in West Virginia and the counties of Gallia and Meigs in Ohio. The 201-bed facility includes a 101-bed acute care facility, a 100-bed nursing & rehabilitation center, three medical equipment sites and a full-range of rehabilitation services. PVH also operates 13 medical clinics. Pleasant Valley Hospital will continue to retain its name and continue as a full-service, separate hospital in Point Pleasant with its own medical staff and employees.

Mountain Health Network, Inc., is a West Virginia-based not-for-profit health delivery system comprised of Cabell Huntington Hospital, a 303-bed teaching hospital for Marshall University Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy and Nursing; St. Mary’s Medical Center, a 393-bed teaching hospital which operates St. Mary’s Schools of Nursing, Respiratory Care and Medical Imaging; Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, a 72-bed pediatric specialty hospital within Cabell Huntington Hospital; and a management agreement with Pleasant Valley Hospital, a 201-bed facility with 101 licensed acute beds and 100 long term care beds. Mountain Health is committed to improving the health and well-being of over one million children and adults in 23 counties in West Virginia, southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky through understanding, respecting and meeting their needs.

This article submitted on behalf of Mountain Health Network, Inc. and Pleasant Valley Hospital.

