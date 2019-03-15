Commission discusses personnel

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission recently met discussing personnel at the Mason County Animal Shelter.

It was reported the Mason County Animal Shelter is now fully staffed. The recent hires include Jennifer Bates and Tangela Gleason who will be replacing Anthony Hamilton as he has accepted another full time employment opportunity.

Also, the commission approved to acknowledge a letter from the lead staff at the animal shelter regarding personnel issues.

In other business, a Records Management and Preservation Board grant award of $12,031 was awarded to the Mason County Clerk and Assessor to provide improvements for the county clerk offices.

A representative of the Red Cross has requested a donation of $2,500 from the Mason County Commission.

The commission approved to hold a “laying of the levy” meeting on Tuesday, April 16 as required by law regarding tax rates and the county’s budget for the next fiscal year.

The following meeting schedules were discussed and approved:

The commission approved to cancel the April 25 regular business meeting and reschedule the April 18 regular business meeting for Tuesday, April 16 at 4 p.m. The commissioners will also meet on April 11 at 4 p.m. in the county commission meeting room.

The commission approved to cancel the May 23 regular business meeting. The commissioners will meet on May 16 and May 30 at 4 p.m. in the County Commission meeting room. The commission approved to cancel the June 20 regular business meeting. The commissioners will meet on June 13 and June 27 at 4 p.m. in the County Commission meeting room. The commission approved to cancel the July 18 regular business meeting. The commissioners will meet on July 11 and July 25 at 4 p.m. in the County Commission meeting room.

Pictured are Mason County Commissioners, from left, Sam Nibert, Rick Handley and Tracy Doolittle during their discussion at this week’s regular meeting. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_0316Commission-1.jpg Pictured are Mason County Commissioners, from left, Sam Nibert, Rick Handley and Tracy Doolittle during their discussion at this week’s regular meeting.

By Erin Perkins

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

