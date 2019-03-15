Shelter pets of the week

Pictured is Stella, a spayed female cat who is described as an extremely friendly girl looking for a forever home to take her cat naps. To meet Stella, stop by the Mason County Animal Shelter located north of Point Pleasant at 1965 Fairground Road. Phone the shelter at 304-675-6458.

Pictured is Bailey, a female Beagle mix estimated to be around three years old. Bailey is described as a sweet and friendly girl. To meet Bailey stop by the Mason County Animal Shelter located north of Point Pleasant at 1965 Fairground Road. Phone the shelter at 304-675-6458.