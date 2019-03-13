Point council hears committee reports

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant City Council recently met discussing various committee reports.

Council members in attendance were Charles Towner, Janet Hartley, Jerrie Howard, Gabe Roush, Leigh Ann Shepard, Elaine Hunt, Brad Deal, and Rick Simpkins along with Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson.

Roush reported on behalf of the Yak Shack committee that the Yak Shack is nearly ready to go for the summer and Billings reported they are waiting to hear back on costs of kayaks for possible purchase.

Tatterson reported on behalf of the Splash Pad Committee that memorial benches can still be ordered until April 1 at $650 a piece. Also, the memorial brick orders are still being finalized. City Inspector Randy Hall added he acquired fresh dirt to be laid around the splash pad.

Hartley and Howard of the Christmas Decoration Committee discussed they would like to have Main Street follow the theme of “Christmas Village” for the holiday season. They will be asking businesses along Main Street to display different Christmas stories at their store fronts. After taking care of the decorating on Main Street, they would like to move, if possible, to the Riverfront Park, then to Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, then to Viand Street.

Billings explained to council since the last meeting no bids were made for the mowing at Lone Oak Suncrest Cemetery. Since no bids were made from the legal notice in the newspaper, the city now has the right to call, as long they document the call, to a number of mowing companies and choose the company with the best offer. Hall commented he has already started calling different companies.

Billings reported during the recent recreation collection held outside of the Point Pleasant City Building $958.67 was collected. The funds will be going to Krodel Park to be used as needed.

Roush explained in regards to the Bikes, BBQ, and Bluegrass Festival representatives of the festival are still searching out sponsorship. Also, a “picking” contest has been added on the agenda, the venue is to be decided.

The council approved the preliminary budget proposal made by Tatterson.

The council approved to give the annual donation of $1,500 to the Mason County Chamber of Commerce for the annual dinner which is set for the evening of Thursday, April 25.

The council approved the proclamation stating April is “Fair Housing Month.”

The council approved the bid amount of $28,000 proposed by Myers Paving for upcoming street paving projects.

The council approved to contribute $5,000 towards the initiative to bring a public transportation system to Mason County.

The council approved to appoint Jacob Hill to the Board of Zoning Appeals. One vacancy still remains.

Roush explained he was approached by a few individuals who would like to start a wiffle ball league. The individuals would like to the play four games, if possible, this summer and Roush suggested they use the big field at Harmon Park. Also, Roush thanked Hall and his workers for fixing the wind damaged area of Fort Randolph.

Hartley shared she was recently approached by residents regarding the state of the Riverfront Park Amphitheater. Hall and his workers will be cleaning the residue from the high water as soon as possible. She also shared with fellow council members a few photos of what the new restaurant McHappy’s Donuts and Bake Shoppe will look like.

