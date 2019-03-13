Wahama Chorus presents spring show

MASON — From the earliest of favorites like “Snow White” and “Cinderella,” to the more recent “Moana” and “Frozen,” the Wahama White Falcon Chorus will present “Disney Spectacular” this weekend in the school gymnasium.

The shows will be held Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Advance tickets can be purchased in the office during regular school hours.

According to Rachel Reynolds, chorus director, the show will cover Disney since its inception with songs from early movies like “Snow White,” “Cinderella,” and “Pinocchio.” Numbers from more recent movies will also be featured, along with songs from the Disney Channel favorites, such as “Hannah Montana,” “Descendants,” and “Teen Beach Movie.”

“There is truly something for everybody, no matter what age,” Reynolds said.

She added the chorus will focus on the wholesomeness of Disney, showing the heroes and princesses. And, Reynolds said, those attending will be in for a few surprises during the show.

Selections from the "Teen Beach Movie" will be among those featured in the Wahama White Falcon Chorus show, "Disney Spectacular" this weekend. The show will be held in the school gymnasium on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Singers and dancers from the hit Disney movie, "Moana," are pictured as they prepare for the Wahama White Falcon Chorus show, "Disney Spectacular," this weekend in the school gymnasium. Disney heroes are being portrayed by the males in the Wahama Chorus during this weekend's "Disney Spectacular." Shows will be held in the school gymnasium on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Wahama Chorus presents

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

