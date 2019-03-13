Edwards to compete in state level pageant

OHIO VALLEY — A local community leader within the Ohio Valley will be competing for the 2019 title of Mrs. Ohio America.

Delyssa Edwards, of Gallipolis, Ohio, is no stranger to the world of pageantry. She has not only held a pageant title every year for approximately 20 years of her life, but is also the director for local pageants in the area. When Edwards first began her pageant career, she mainly competed in local pageants, but also throughout her years in pageantry competed within the Fairs & Festivals system and the Miss West Virginia Scholarship Organization.

This year, for the first time, she will be competing in the Mrs. Ohio America Pageant.

“Mrs. America was the first and remains the foremost competition for the married woman in America,” said Edwards. “Now celebrating it’s 40th year, it is considered to be the premiere pageant for married women. The pageant has epitomized excellence, professionalism and the celebration of family values. Because of these reasons, my love for pageantry and my community, I decided to compete for Mrs. Ohio America 2019.”

The pageant will be held on Saturday, April 6 at the One Church campus located at 817 North Hamilton Road in Gahanna, Ohio. The title Mrs. Ohio America will go to the contestant who scores the best in personal interview, swimsuit, and evening gown explained Edwards. The winners from this pageant will go on to compete at the national pageants in August. Also, there is a “Fabulous Face” contest that all of the contestants compete in to raise funds for two important causes, Victoria’s Voice and the National Stroke Foundation in honor of 2018 Mrs. Ohio Jeri Ward. For those wishing to support Edwards and cast their vote for her as the Fabulous Face contestant, go to http://www.mrsohamerica.com/fabulousface/delyssa. Votes are $2 each.

“It has always been my dream to represent a title on a state level, and I feel that my experience in competing since I was 13 has prepared me for this,” said Edwards. “However, it’s more than experience. I believe a great titleholder is someone that is relatable, approachable and passionate, and I feel that I bring that to the table as well.”

Edwards wishes to extend a thank you to her family and friends for their “outpouring of support” as she competes for this title.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

