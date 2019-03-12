We are the champions

POINT PLEASANT — “It’s an honor, it’s a privilege to have you young men with us here today as we celebrate, you brought a lot of notoriety back to our city.”

These were the words of Mayor Brian Billings, opening this week’s Point Pleasant City Council meeting by honoring the Point Pleasant Big Blacks wrestling team for the team’s achievements at the WVSSAC (West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission) Wrestling Championships.

“Obviously Point Pleasant puts out outstanding wrestlers that’s to say the least,” said Councilman Gabe Roush. “But one thing that does get overlooked is the quality of kids that they put out.”

Billings, on behalf of the City of Point Pleasant and the Point Pleasant City Council, presented Head Coach John Bonecutter with a proclamation engraved on a commemorative plaque.

The proclamation read, “Whereas the City of Point Pleasant, West Virginia we believe that the life blood of each and every community rests in the young people that reside therein,

Whereas the athletic opportunities available to the young people aid and assist in the development of our youth and therefore the community,

Whereas the City of Point Pleasant, West Virginia is offering its congratulations and expressing its pride in the Point Pleasant High School Big Blacks wrestling team and coaches for their outstanding dual record of 27 in 3 class AA West Virginia wrestling season and crowned WVSSAC class AA state wrestling champs for 2019,

Whereas in recognition of the team and coaches for their hard work and determination, the City of Point Pleasant, West Virginia by its mayor, city clerk, and common council proclaim its pride in Point Pleasant High School Big Blacks wrestling team and coaches for their achievements of the season and urge all residents of Point Pleasant to join in this great recognition.”

Billings then gave the floor to Bonecutter.

“I want to thank first and foremost the coaching staff, we’ve got an outstanding coaching staff…,” said Bonecutter. “(They) put a lot of work in, a lot of time in season and out of season and I respect all of the work that those guys do, but these young men, it’s easy to coach some kids, and this is a group that’s easy to coach. From day one stepping in this year, they had a goal in mind to win a state title. They came to work everyday and I’m really proud of the work they’ve put in this year, so the credit 100 percent goes to those boys.”

Bonecutter added how much he and his fellow coaches and the team appreciate the support they have received from the community this year, “everybody’s been fantastic and we greatly appreciate that.”

Following, Billings presented a city flag to Assistant Coach James Casto so it can be hung in the team’s locker room and gave all of the members of the wrestling team, as well as the coaches, special commemorative City of Point Pleasant pins.

More on this week’s council meeting in upcoming editions.

Point Pleasant City Council recently recognized the Point Pleasant Big Blacks wrestling team for the team’s achievements at the WVSSAC (West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission) Wrestling Championships. Pictured are Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson presenting Head Coach John Bonecutter and his assistants Jed Ott, David Bonecutter, and James Casto with a commemorative plaque. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_Bully1-2-.jpg Point Pleasant City Council recently recognized the Point Pleasant Big Blacks wrestling team for the team’s achievements at the WVSSAC (West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission) Wrestling Championships. Pictured are Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson presenting Head Coach John Bonecutter and his assistants Jed Ott, David Bonecutter, and James Casto with a commemorative plaque.

City honors PPHS wrestling team

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

