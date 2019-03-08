Raising funds for the Kitty Korral

MASON COUNTY — Local volunteers are on a mission to help with the overpopulation of feral cats throughout the area.

The Mason County Kitty Korral members have been working on establishing their 501c3 non-profit status. Camala Simpkins, Kitty Korral co-organizer, explained she is currently working with a local lawyer for assistance, so they not only get the non-profit status, but can start a checking account for the group.

In order to help cover costs of the 501c3 non-profit status, which costs $400, as well as the spaying/neutering and other veterinary bills for the feral cats, the group has recently created a few fundraisers. Simpkins explained once the group gets the non-profit status, then the Kitty Korral will have additional funding from grants and fundraisers.

The group’s current fundraisers include a Facebook Fundraiser, Mason County Kitty Korral Trap Neuter Release Program, https://www.facebook.com/donate/394458924688416. The goal amount for this fundraiser is to reach $1,000 and as of Friday afternoon the group has reached $635. Also, if individuals prefer, they can pay via the group’s PayPal account, Mason Co. Kitty Korral TNR, https://www.paypal.me/kittykorral, so they can receive a receipt after their payment. The group has placed donation jars at local businesses throughout Mason County as well.

Along with monetary donations, the group is also accepting newspapers and canned cat food for the trapping process. Simpkins added the group is also still searching for land where a cat colony could be created. Members of the Kitty Korral would take responsibility of the area and the cats.

On Thursday, April 11, the group will be holding a “Spay-ghetti Dinner” which will be held at the Henderson Community Building from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. with each meal consisting of spaghetti, salad, bread and a dessert, cost $7 per meal. The dinners will be dine-in, carry-out, or delivery. Pre-orders are being accepted on Tuesday, April 9 and Wednesday, April 10 as well as on the day of the dinner, the number to call to request a dinner is (304) 593-2621.

Simpkins shared so far eight kittens have been rescued with assistance from Operation Fancy Free in Jackson County. Kathy Stone from the organization has been a significant help to the group. Members of the Kitty Korral are also working with Meow Cat Rescue WV to help find kittens homes.

Simpkins wants to remind residents the Mason County Kitty Korral is designed to be a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program for Mason County with the intention to spay/neuter feral cats and then release them back to their homes. This program is not a free way to spay/neuter house/pet cats.

For those interested in learning more about the Mason County Kitty Korral, the group’s next meeting is set for Thursday, March 14, 7 p.m. in the large room at Village Pizza Inn in Point Pleasant. Also, individuals can follow the group’s Facebook page, Mason Co. Kitty Korral TNR, or they can call Simpkins at (304) 812-7485.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.