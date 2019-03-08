Mason discusses upcoming Meigs celebration

MASON — The Meigs County Bicentennial Committee was granted approval for use of the Mason levee and adjoining park when the Mason Town Council held its most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns and Becky Pearson.

Bicentennial committee member Joe Barnhart attended the meeting, asking council for permission to use the park and levee during the celebration, which is set for April 26 through 28.

Barnhart said on April 27, a Civil War reenactment will be held. The levee will be used for participants to board a boat that will cross the river and “attack” reenactors on the Pomeroy side. In addition, the park will be set up with four or five artillery pieces that will shoot blanks toward the Ohio town.

Other festivities, including a parade, will mark the bicentennial, Barnhart added. He passed out flyers to council members.

Also during the meeting, plans were announced for the annual town Easter egg hunt.

The hunt will be held April 13, noon, at the park. A total of $450 has been received in donations from Ohio Valley Bank and Benchmark Construction. The council agreed to earmark an additional $550 from the budget toward the event, and it was announced that Maranatha Cornerstone Church will give out free hot dogs.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report from Police Chief Colton McKinney that Officer Tyler Doss will be attending the police academy in April, followed by Officer Austen Toler in July;

Heard a report from the mayor, who attended the recent public transportation meeting for Mason County;

Approved budget revisions for the current year;

Heard a report from the mayor that she is meeting with Hupp Landscaping regarding an area at the park that remains muddy;

Took no action on repairs to a donated Bobcat, with the repairs being estimated at $3,500; and,

Heard from McKinney that internet “hot spots” have been purchased for the three police cruisers at a total cost of approximately $120 monthly.

The next council meeting will be March 21 at 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

