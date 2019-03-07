Charity bingo this Monday night

POINT PLEASANT — Every second Monday of the month, the members of the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge 731 open the lodge doors for special charity bingo nights.

This Monday, March 11, a special bingo night will be held for the Mason County Homeless Shelter at the lodge. The doors of the lodge will open at 5 p.m. and the games will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free and there will be a 50/50 drawing. The games offered for the evening are four coverall games for $5 a piece and 10 regular games for $1 a piece. Monetary prizes of $50-$100 will be awarded each game and there will be concessions available for purchase. All ages are welcome to attend this family friendly event, but individuals must be at least 18 years old to participate in the bingo games. Those who are planning to attend may also bring donations for the shelter such as paper towels, toilet paper, 60 watt light bulbs, one gallon zip lock bags, dish washing liquid, plastic cutlery, paper plates, laundry soap, and disinfectant and cleaning supplies.

Supplies can also be dropped off prior to the event at either the lodge or the Benzer Pharmacy in New Haven.

The fundraising goal of the homeless shelter is $40,000 to help with the purchase of land to build a new facility and John Machir, housing director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter and Simms Housing, shared they at the shelter have raised over $11,000 so far. With a new facility, the staff of the homeless shelter will be able to serve double the amount of homeless individuals and families they are currently serving.

The charity bingo nights hosted so far have benefited the Mason County Animal Shelter where over $2,500 was raised worth of the bingo night’s proceeds along with the donated supplies and the Mason County Dare program where $1,000 was raised for the program. The next charity bingo night is set for Monday, April 8, 7 p.m. and it will be for the Mason County Baby Pantry.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

