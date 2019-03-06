PPPS hand bell choir performs at board meeting

Prior to the recently held Mason County Board of Education meeting, the Point Pleasant Primary School’s hand bell choir performed for Board Members President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant along with Superintendent Jack Cullen. The students’ parents filled the meeting room to watch their children’s performance as well.

Prior to the recently held Mason County Board of Education meeting, the Point Pleasant Primary School’s hand bell choir performed for Board Members President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant along with Superintendent Jack Cullen. The students’ parents filled the meeting room to watch their children’s performance as well. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_HandBells.jpg Prior to the recently held Mason County Board of Education meeting, the Point Pleasant Primary School’s hand bell choir performed for Board Members President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant along with Superintendent Jack Cullen. The students’ parents filled the meeting room to watch their children’s performance as well.