Board of Education recognizes local schools

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for a regular business meeting, recognizing local schools’ administration and staff for their accomplishments for the 2017-18 school year.

The school board members in attendance were President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The West Virginia Board of Education along with the West Virginia Department of Education recognized Ashton Elementary for meeting its annual target in mathematics performance; Beale Elementary for meeting its annual target in mathematics performance; Hannan Junior/Senior High for meeting its annual target in the four year graduation rate; New Haven Elementary for meeting its annual target in English language arts performance and mathematics performance; Point Pleasant Intermediate School for meeting its annual target in English language arts performance and mathematics Performance; and Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High for meeting its annual target in the four year graduation rate.

In other business, the following motions were approved:

Calendar “B” to be submitted to the West Virginia Department of Education for approval for the 2019-20 school year.

Brent Hereford, Kim Napora, and Keith Taylor, as approved drivers for the 2018-19 school year. Their driving records have been approved by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Out of state travel for Kira Northup and Jacque Richardson to travel to Atlanta, Ga., March 28-30 to attend the “Teach Your Heart Out” conference. Foundation for Appalachian Ohio grant will be the funding source.

Family Medical Leave for Janice New, teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The resignation of Judith Camden, teacher, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, effective Feb. 11.

The resignation of Jo Ann Chaney, teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective June 30, due to retirement.

The transfer of Tina Roach, first grade teacher, Beale Elementary, to pre-school special needs teacher, New Haven Elementary, job #210-387-P, effective 2019-20 school year.

Family Medical Leave for Rebecca Porter, cook, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The resignation of Bonnie Corfee, cook, Leon Elementary School, effective June 30, due to retirement.

The resignation of Glen Hodges, head junior high boys basketball coach, Hannan JR/SR High, effective Feb. 8.

The placement of Ricky Roberts as athletic assistant, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, job #502-161-S, for the 2018-19 school year. This is an unpaid position.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements. Check numbers 103247-103386 and purchase card check number 2529, total amount: $921,552.19.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education office.

Principal Adam Watson and staff of Beale Elementary; Principal Charlotte Oshel and staff of Ashton Elementary; Principal Dr. Karen Oldham and staff of Hannan Junior/Senior High; Principal Walter Raynes and staff of New Haven Elementary; Principal William Cottrill and staff of Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High; Principal Stacey Walton and staff of Point Pleasant Intermediate School