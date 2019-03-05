New Haven discusses water project

NEW HAVEN — Water project woes were brought to the forefront when the New Haven Town Council met recently.

Present were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Roy Dale Grimm, George Gibbs, Matt Shell, Grant Hysell and Steve Carpenter.

Resident Ken Vickers attended the meeting for the second time regarding the project. He said he has paid to have dirt brought in twice for his yard, prior to the project’s start. After the new water lines were installed, he stated his yard elevation is lower and holding rainwater. Vickers said it is now March and he would like to have the dirt returned for landscaping.

Mayor Kaylor told Vickers the land would not be leveled until the project is nearing its end. He added the yards are going to be torn up again when the new water meters are installed.

“We are all in this together,” the mayor said. “I know what everybody is going through.”

Vickers also had questions regarding his water bill, and the possibility of the state paving County Road 19, otherwise known as Layne Street.

Councilman Shell told members there is a problem with the water project, in that a town worker relayed the wrong size pipe under the well house to the engineers and contractors. The pipe that has been ordered and is now on site is not up to standard, and must now be replaced, he added.

Shell said he is waiting to hear the cost of the new pipe. He stated while contingency money should cover the replacement, it will eliminate other plans that had been made for the extra funds.

A report on recreation was also given by Shell, who said there is a $2,896.74 profit from the roller skating at the New Haven Community Building, with one more skating night remaining in the season. He said the average attendance each Friday evening has been over 100 kids.

A total of $850 has been made from rental of the building so far this year, Shell said. He also stated that after a few meetings of the pool committee, it looks as if admission for swimming this summer will be free for the second year.

In other action, the council:

Approved two building permits for Dave Stewart for a building, and Nicky Robie for new gutters;

Discussed the possibility of getting a new utility billing service through MuniLink, if funds are available;

Approved the second reading of an amendment to the charter to prohibit farm animals within the municipality, as well as other animal issues;

Agreed to auction two trucks;

Agreed to have an engineering study done for wastewater repairs;

Accepted an offer from Cathy Kaylor, who wants to donate approximately five acres of hillside that adjoins the town park, with the council saying it might provide another road access to Haven Heights;

Signed a fair housing proclamation;

Hired Cory Riley as a CDL certified truck driver;

Heard a request from the mayor for a list of total vendor debt; and,

Set the Easter egg hunt for April 13, noon, at the ball field, with donations of items for prizes and monetary donations being accepted at the city building.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

