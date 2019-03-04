PPYLB meeting set for Tuesday

POINT PLEASANT — Representatives of the Point Pleasant Youth League Baseball (PPYLB) have been discussing whether or not to offer fast pitch softball for the upcoming season.

Jeremy Bryant, of PPYLB, shared he and fellow representatives of PPYLB were approached by certain parents who would like their daughters to participate locally in the 2019 PPYLB season.

“We are just gauging the interest to see the number of volunteers who are willing to help make it work,” said Bryant.

To help explore the option of adding a fast pitch softball team to the 2019 PPYLB season, a meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 5 at 5 p.m. at the Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School commons area.

Interested parents/guardians should attend the meeting to let the PPYLB representatives know how many players they should be expecting to participate as well as see which parent/guardian volunteers will step up to be league director(s), coaches, and help with the fields and facilities.

Various elements will be initially discussed at this meeting, then discussion will be held among the board members of PPYLB, and then a discussion will be held among the PPYLB baseball boosters before a final decision is made.

One element of discussion will be the age groups for the softball players. Bryant commented it will likely be structured similarly to the baseball age groups, for example tee-ball is for ages four-six, coach pitch is for ages seven-eight, and coach pitch is for ages nine-12.

“We hope to move promptly on this matter,” said Bryant. “The season is quickly approaching as we try to start practice on April 1 and start games the beginning of May and play May and June.”

Discussions on fast pitch softball

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.