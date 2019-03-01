Mason County events calendar released

MASON COUNTY — Mason County has plenty to offer this year when it comes to tourism with the official calendar of events by the Mason County Convention and Visitors Bureau being recently released.

The complete listing of tourism events from May through December is as follows:

MAY

May 4 & 5 – Antique Gas Engine Show (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road), 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily, exhibits of a working saw mill, displays of small engines and antique tractors, over 30 historic buildings and numerous other exhibits. Saturday, May 4, Antique & Farm Tractor Pull, 1 p.m.; Sunday, May 5, church Services, 9 a.m.; Gospel sing, 1:30 p.m. Country Store and Country Kitchen will be open all day. Camping is available. Admission is free.

May 10 – Shanty Boat Night (Point Pleasant First Church of God Ministry Center). The evening will begin with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. The event will also provide guests with entertainment and door prizes. A limited number of tickets are being sold and the event’s benefits will be going to the Point Pleasant River Museum.

May 17 – 19 – Siege of Fort Randolph (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park), 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., demonstrations will be done about frontier life skills in the Fort and nearby Indian Village. An outdoor drama will be held on Saturday. The gift shop will be open. Friday, May 17, school tours, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., gates close at 5 p.m.; Saturday, May 18, demonstrations 9 a.m. – noon, trade blanket shopping, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., flag raising ceremony, 10 a.m., magistrate court, 12:30 p.m., “The Siege of Fort Randolph: The Death of Cornstalk,” outdoor drama, 2 p.m., running of the gauntlet at the Indian Village, 3 p.m., auction, 4 p.m., gates close at 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 19, gates open at 9 a.m., church services, 10 a.m., gates close at 2 p.m.

May 25 – AMVETS Memorial Day Parade (Main Street Point Pleasant), 1 p.m., line up at 12:30 p.m. at 1100 Main Street.

JUNE

June 1 – Antique Tractor Pull (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road), 5 p.m. Admission is Free. Country Store and and Country Kitchen will be open.

June 1 – 29th Annual Bend Area C.A.R.E./Budweiser Catfish Tournament (Mason Park and Levy), tournament hours are 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

June 8 – Bikes, BBQ & Bluegrass (Downtown Point Pleasant), 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Fees will vary for competitions and concerts. This event will feature a BBQ competition as well as BBQ vendors, bicycle tour rides, and a variety of bluegrass musicians including Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, The JackTown Ramblers, and The Half Bad Bluegrass Band to name a few.

June 28 & 29 – Liberty Days (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park).

JULY

July 4 – New Haven/Mason July 4th Parade (New Haven and Mason), 11 a.m., line up at Community Center in New Haven.

July 4 – Point Pleasant Liberty Fest Parade (Main Street Point Pleasant), 5:30 p.m., line up will be at 5 p.m. on 1100 Main Street. Point Pleasant Liberty Fest (4th and Main Street in Point Pleasant), 6-10 p.m. Admission is free. Following the evening parade, there will be live music, vendors, fireworks, and more.

July 6 – Antique Tractor Pull (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road), 5 p.m. Country Store and Kitchen will be open. Admission is Free.

July 19 – Docking of the American Duchess (Point Pleasant Riverfront Park). The American Duchess will dock at the Point Pleasant Riverfront Park.

July 27 – Tractor Parade and Show (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road), begins at 9 a.m., starting at the West Virginia State Farm Museum and travels to Point Pleasant and back to the farm museum.

July 29 – Belle of Cincinnati Dinner Cruise (Point Pleasant Riverfront Park), 6:30-9:30 p.m. A buffet-style dinner will be served and the cruise along the Ohio River will be 2 and 1/2 hours long, leaving the Point Pleasant Riverfront Park at 7 p.m. A photographer will be available and the ship is handicap accessible. Tickets cost $50 for adults, $25 for children aged four-12. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Point Pleasant River Museum.

AUGUST

Aug. 3 – Mason County Fair Parade (Main Street Point Pleasant), noon, line up 10 a.m. at 2nd Street Point Pleasant.

Aug. 5 – 10 – Mason County Fair (Mason County Fairgrounds), 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily. The event will have exhibits, livestock shows, pageants, contests, entertainment, motocross races, tractor/truck pulls, and a carnival. Senior Citizens Day will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6. General admission, season passes, and carnival ride fees will apply.

Aug. 30 & 31 – Tribute to the River (4th Street in Point Pleasant). Friday, entertainment, 8-10 p.m.; Saturday, towboat tours, Riverworks Discovery presentation, inflatables, and kids games; noon – 2 p.m., concessions, line throw contest for adults, and kayak races; 9:30 p.m., fireworks show.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 7 – Antique Tractor Pull (West Virginia State Farm Museum), 5 p.m. Admission is Free. Country Store and Country Kitchen will be open.

Sept. 21 – Fort Randolph opens for the season. (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park).

Sept. 21 & 22 – The 18th Annual Mothman Festival (4th and Main Street in Point Pleasant), kick-starter event on Sept. 20. Admission is Free. This event is an annual gathering commemorating the visit of the mysterious entity known as “The Mothman.” Museum fees are $3 for adults and $1 for children 10 and under. Other fees may include specific events such as the tram tours, bus tours, etc. On Sept. 21, Mothman Festival Hayrides (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road) will be held starting at 7 p.m. The hayride will take place in the TNT area. Tickets must be purchased at the festival prior to the event at the information booth.

OCTOBER

Oct. 4 – 6 – Battle Days (Tu-Endie-Wei State Park). The Mansion House Museum will be open from 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. each day. Admission is free. Oct. 5 – Battle Days Parade (Main Street Point Pleasant), 11 a.m., line up at 10 a.m. at 1100 Main Street.

Oct. 5 & 6 – Country Fall Festival (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road), 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. Patrons will be able to watch sorgum, apple butter, and apple cider being made, as well as take part in the festival activities including a CEOS Quilt Show, Antique Bottle Show, entertainment, Antique Gas Engine Show. Saturday, Oct. 5, Antique Tractor Pull, 1 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 7, church services, 9 a.m., Gospel sing, 1:30 p.m. Admission is free. Patrons can tour the grounds of the farm museum. Country Store and Country Kitchen will be open.

Oct. 26 – Harvest Fest/Tales in the Tavern (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park), 4-8 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 2 – Antique Tractor Pull (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road), 5 p.m. Admission is Free. Country Store and Country Kitchen will be open.

Nov. 2 – Amvets Veterans Day Parade (Main Street Point Pleasant), 1 p.m., line up at 12:30 p.m. at 1100 Main Street.

DECEMBER

Dec. 6 – Point Pleasant Christmas Parade/Tree Lighting (Main Street and Gunn Park), 6 p.m., line up at 5 p.m. at 1100 Main Street. The tree lighting ceremony will follow at Gunn Park.

Dec. 6 – 15 – Christmas Light Show and Drive Thru (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road), 6-9 p.m. nightly. Admission is free (donations accepted). Country Store and Kitchen will be open and children can visit with Santa and enjoy some hot cocoa.

Dec. 6 – 31 – Christmas Fantasy Light Show (Krodel Park), 6-9 p.m. nightly. Drive through Krodel Park and view the unique, animated light displays. New additions each year. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.

Dec. 7 – Mason/New Haven Christmas Parade (3rd Street New Haven) noon, line up at Community Center in New Haven.

Dec. 7 – Christmas on the Frontier (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park), 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dates and times of all events are subject to change. For more information call the CVB at 304-675-6788, email the CVB at tourism@masoncounty.org or go to www.masoncountycvb.zohosites.com

Pictured is a scene from last year’s Mothman Festival. The 18th Annual Mothman Festival will take place Sept. 21 & 22, which a kick-starter event to be held the evening of Sept. 20. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_0918.Mothman-1.jpg Pictured is a scene from last year’s Mothman Festival. The 18th Annual Mothman Festival will take place Sept. 21 & 22, which a kick-starter event to be held the evening of Sept. 20. File Photos Pictured is a scene from a past Christmas Fantasy Light Show at Krodel Park, this year’s show will run from Dec. 6-31. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_1228Krodel-1.jpg Pictured is a scene from a past Christmas Fantasy Light Show at Krodel Park, this year’s show will run from Dec. 6-31. File Photos Pictured is a scene from last year’s Battle Days festival, this year’s Battle Days will be held Oct. 4-6. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_BattleDays.Lowe_-1.jpg Pictured is a scene from last year’s Battle Days festival, this year’s Battle Days will be held Oct. 4-6. Courtesy | Ed Lowe Pictured is a scene from last year’s Bikes & BBQ festival, this year Bikes, BBQ & Bluegrass will take place on June 8. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_BBQ.Lowe_-1.jpg Pictured is a scene from last year’s Bikes & BBQ festival, this year Bikes, BBQ & Bluegrass will take place on June 8. Courtesy | Ed Lowe Pictured is a scene from last year’s Country Fall Festival, this year’s event will be held on Oct. 5 & 6. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_Country.Lowe_-1.jpg Pictured is a scene from last year’s Country Fall Festival, this year’s event will be held on Oct. 5 & 6. Courtesy | Ed Lowe Pictured is a scene from last year’s Christmas Light Show and Drive Thru at the West Virginia State Farm Museum, this year’s show will run from Dec. 6 – 15. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_Farm6-1-1-1.jpg Pictured is a scene from last year’s Christmas Light Show and Drive Thru at the West Virginia State Farm Museum, this year’s show will run from Dec. 6 – 15. File Photos Pictured is a scene from last year’s Siege of Fort Randolph, this year’s event will be held from May 17 -19. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_Siege-1.jpg Pictured is a scene from last year’s Siege of Fort Randolph, this year’s event will be held from May 17 -19. File Photos