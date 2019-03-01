Lenten season begins

MASON COUNTY — Lenten Season events have been announced for the Bend Area, including the Upper Bend Area Ministerial Lenten Luncheon series, set to be held at the Mason United Methodist Church.

Events will begin March 5, with a Shrove Tuesday pancake supper. The meal will take place at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Haven from 5 to 7 p.m., according to New Haven United Methodist Church Pastor Tom Beckette, who also serves as Parish Coordinator.

On March 6, an Ash Wednesday worship service will be held at the St. Paul church. It will begin at 7 p.m., and include the Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion.

The Lenten luncheons will start March 7 and continue each Thursday through April 11. The luncheons will all take place at the Mason United Methodist Church from noon to 1 p.m.

Speakers and the church providing the meal include:

March 7 — Lew Nazarewycz and Fairview Bible Church;

March 14 — Pastor Patrice Weirick and St. Paul Lutheran Church;

March 21 — Pastor Josh Waybright and Faith Baptist Church;

March 28 – Pastor Howard Blaine and New Haven United Methodist Church;

April 4 – Pastor Donnie Dye and Mason United Methodist Church; and,

April 11 – Pastor Jason Simpkins and Northbend Church.

Mid-week Lenten services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church on March 13, 20, and 27, as well as April 3 and 10. A meal will be served at 6 p.m., with worship starting at 7 p.m. On March 27, there will be a Rite of Healing.

A Seder Meal will be held at St. Paul on Maundy Thursday (April 18) at 6:30 p.m. A Good Friday service is set for April 19 at St. Paul at 6:30 p.m. It will feature the seven sayings of Jesus on the cross, according to Pastor Beckette.

The public is invited to the services, as well as the luncheons.

In addition, Lenten Fish Fries will be offered at the St. Paul church each Friday from March 8 through April 19. They will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with the St. Paul church and New Haven United Methodist Church alternating in preparing the meal. There is a cost to the fish fries, with proceeds going to benefit local projects.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.