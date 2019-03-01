WVDVA set to visit Mason County

MASON — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDVA) is scheduled to visit Mason County this month.

Officials from the WVDVA are scheduled to visit Mason County on March 13 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at VFW Post 9926 which is located at 415 Adamsville Rd., Mason.

A WVDVA Veterans Service Officer will be on hand to provide guidance to veterans who wish to file for federal or state benefits, such as federal Veterans Assistance pensions or service connected disabilities. Survivors’ pensions and Veterans Assistance home loans are among other potential benefits.

“We want to make sure that veterans across West Virginia understand that our offices will do everything within our power to help them,” said WVDVA Secretary Dennis Davis. “Our service officers and social workers help connect veterans with resources in such areas as education, finances, housing, employment, counseling, and more.”

Sessions are conducted on a first come, first serve basis, but calling ahead of time is encouraged.

For more information, call the Parkersburg field office at (304) 424-1952.