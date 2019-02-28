Hannan High, school of distinction

POINT PLEASANT — Hannan Junior/Senior High School was recently recognized as a “school of distinction” for its above standard graduation rate.

Hannan Principal Dr. Karen Oldham and several staff members were presented with a commemorative plaque for their accomplishments by Tim Conzett, senior administrator of the Office of Data Management and Information Systems, on behalf of the State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine and the West Virginia Board of Education at the recently held Mason County Board of Education meeting.

“It is truly an honor to make this presentation today to Hannan JR/SR High School, a school very deserving of accolades,” said Conzett.

He explained West Virginia’s new accountability system for schools and districts measures student and school performance on multiple indicators of success such as math and English language arts achievement, attendance, post secondary achievement, and graduation rate. The West Virginia Board and the Department of Education are recognizing schools based on individual measures defining students’ academic performance, growth, and school quality.

“This year, 51 schools are being recognized for exceeding standards on one or more of the indicators identified from the 2017-18 West Virginia Schools Balanced Scorecard,” said Tim. “Only 51 out of 634 schools in our state and Hannan High School is one of the 51.”

Hannan is one of 34 high schools recognized as a West Virginia Distinguished School and is one of 20 high schools recognized for exceeding standards in its graduation rate of 97.62 percent.

“This is truly a prestigious award,” said Tim. “I know you are very proud of your school’s accomplishments.”

By Erin Perkins

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

