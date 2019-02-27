Wahama art students recognized

MASON — Three Wahama High School art students have received recognition in recent shows across the state.

Camryn Tyree, Reese Roush, and Selene Aguirre have all won awards or special recognition, according to Susan Parrish, art teacher at the school.

Tyree and Roush displayed their works at the Congressional Art Show, held at the Culture Center in Charleston. The show is based in each Congressional District, with Mason County being in the third district. The Congressional Art Show is a juried show, which means the student art is critiqued and judged in order to be entered within the show, Parrish said.

Tyree went on to win second place, and was awarded a rosette and a $50 art supply gift card.

On Feb. 23, Aguirre, Roush, and Tyree participated in the Youth Art Month show, sponsored by the West Virginia Art Education Association and the Parkersburg Art Center.

Aguirre won first place in the colored drawing division, and was named Best Overall Middle School Artist. Tyree placed third in the drawing division.

Tyree and Roush also received high scores during a portfolio review with West Virginia University and Fairmont University. The portfolio review for high school artists was held prior to the art show.

Another Wahama art student, Peyton Ingels, participated in a workshop on opening day of the Congressional Art Show.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

