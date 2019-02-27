Family Dollar announces grand re-opening in Middleport

MIDDLEPORT — Family Dollar Stores, Inc., a leading small format and convenience retailer, has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in Middleport, Ohio.

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Middleport community and we’re excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Heather Briganti, Family Dollar spokesperson. “In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of merchandise, we have expanded our selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items. Our renovated store should provide even greater value and convenience to our shoppers.”

There will be a grand re-opening celebration for the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a gift card and reusable gift bag.

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location. The store is located at 50 South 2nd Avenue.