Local student places in art competition

MASON COUNTY — A local high school student has been selected as a winner at the Congressional Art Competition.

Camryn Tyree, Wahama Junior/Senior High School senior, Mason County, District 3, was among five students who were awarded second place in the Congressional Art Competition. Second place winners received a $50 gift certificate from Dick Blick Art Materials. The other second place winners included Jordan Kennedy Rea, Bridgeport High School, Harrison County, District 1; Sarah Wright, Bridgeport High School, Harrison County, District 1; Owen Childress, Washington High School, Jefferson County, District 2; Olivia Lauhon, Huntington High School, Cabell County, District 3.

First place award winners included Abby Fridley, Philip Barbour High School, Barbour County, District 1; Lan Skaff, Capital High School, Kanawha County, District 2; and Jordan Atwell, Pikeview High School, Mercer County, District 3. The first place winners received a $100 gift certificate from Dick Blick Art Materials, and their work will represent West Virginia in a yearlong Congressional Art Competition exhibition at the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

The young artists’ work is on display in the Balcony Gallery of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston through April 19. The exhibition is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH), in partnership with the West Virginia Congressional Delegation.

Along with Tyree, fellow Wahama Senior Reese Roush has artwork featured in the exhibit as well. Their art teacher is Susan Parrish.

The Congressional Art Exhibition consists of 79 pieces by 69 students, grades 9-12, from 15 West Virginia counties. These entries were selected from 128 submissions. All winners were selected by Patty Stewart of Scott Depot. Stewart is a contemporary abstract painter. She began painting as an interior house painter, using walls as her surface of choice. After more than 25 years of using specialty paints and products, she developed an interest in painting on canvas or paper. She discovered a love for bright colors, but also enjoys the occasional neutral palette that has a calming effect. Stewart continues her art education with workshops, online classes and talking with local artists, but part of this process is experimenting with new paints, textures and additives and seeing how they react.

Stewart led 67 students in a painting workshop prior to the awards program.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. The competition is sponsored by members of the United States Congress.

For more information, contact Cailin Howe, exhibits coordinator for the department, at (304) 558-0220 or cailin.a.howe@wv.gov.

2019 Youth Congressional Art Competition District 3 second place award winner Camryn Tyree, Wahama JR/SR High School senior, Mason County, pictured on the right with Lydia Gray, representative for Congresswoman Carol Miller.