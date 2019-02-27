Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

MASON COUNTY — Mason County’s senior citizens will have the opportunity to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at either of the two senior centers during the month of March.

Both the Gene Salem Senior Center, located at 101 Second Street in Point Pleasant, and the Mason Senior Center at the corner of Second and Horton streets, will hold St. Patrick’s Day parties on March 15. The Point Pleasant party will begin at 10 a.m., while the party in Mason will start at 10:30 a.m. Cupcakes and punch will be featured.

Also at the Mason center, “Crafts with Missie” will be held at 10 a.m. on March 4. Ann Dalton will present a program on March 18 at 11:30 a.m. on “Medicare Enrollment Period.” Regular activities at Mason include bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., and music and church service on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Dalton will make her Medicare presentation at the Gene Salem center on March 12 at 11 a.m. Wellness checks will be conducted by Ruth Upton, R.N., on March 13 at 10:30 a.m. in Point Pleasant, and Malissa Slone, R.N., will present a program, “Colorectal Cancer Awareness” following the checks. “Gardening with Missie and Kate” will be held March 19 at 10 a.m.

Regular activities at the Gene Salem center include bingo on Mondays and Fridays, Senior Center Country Band on Wednesdays, and church service with Rev. Steve Nibert on Thursdays. All start at 10 a.m.

A grief support group is held each Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. at the center in Point Pleasant. It is open to anyone in the community needing support in dealing with the loss of a loved one or friend.

Looking ahead to the beginning of April, a Spring Fling Senior Dance will be held at the Point Pleasant center on April 5 from 5-7 p.m. It is free to those 60 years and older. Admission is $5 for those younger than 60. There will be music, dancing and refreshments.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.