Mason County FRN discusses upcoming events, agency updates

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) recently met with members discussing upcoming events within their organizations.

On March 28, the FRN and Mason County Prevention Coalition members will be holding a town hall meeting geared towards seventh-ninth graders addressing the issue of underage vaping/tobacco use. The tentative location is Wahama High School. Greg Fowler, FRN executive director, will be checking in with the superintendent on the matter. During the town hall, the youth will hear a presentation from a Lakin Correctional Facility inmate and will hear a presentation regarding “juuling” prevention. A sexual health/sexual education presentation may be given as well.

Bree Ramey, from the WorkForce West Virginia Career Center, shared on Monday, April 8, 7 p.m., the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge 731 will be holding a special charity bingo night for the Mason County Baby Pantry.

Also, on Saturday, April 13 from 1-3 p.m. at the Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant the baby pantry’s Community Baby Shower will be held. Those wishing to attend can pre-register on the baby pantry’s Facebook page with their name, due date, and whether the baby is a boy or a girl. Representatives from UniCare will also be helping with the baby shower.

In other business, Ramey shared the baby pantry recently received a generous donation from the First Church of the Nazarene. Coordinators of the baby pantry will be handing out Easter baskets this year to the Early Education Station and Magic Years Daycare. Also, the women who do the Title One books donated 100 books for the Easter baskets.

The Prestera Center recently hired new doctors and Tabitha Putney, house manager of Prestera, shared she has gentlemen in her house who are able and willing to do volunteer work within the community.

Jennifer Thomas of the Mason County Health Department recommends individuals get their flu shots as the flu season has not seen its “spike” yet. Also, the health department still has first aid kits available for local churches and community buildings.

John Machir, housing director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter and Simms Housing, shared they at the homeless shelter are continuing their work on raising funds towards a new shelter. He reported they have had to recently turn away 111 families and over 50 individuals. So far, they have raised over $11,000 and on Monday, March 11, 7 p.m., a special charity bingo night will be held for the homeless shelter at the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge 731. Staff at the homeless shelter have invitations to submit grants towards this effort, also the Point Pleasant Rotary Club will be assisting with a set up of a Go Fund Me account. Machir added, a Jackson County Foundation grant will be helping with funding for the preliminary building of the new facility.

Brittany Mitchell, victim advocate for CONTACT in Mason County, shared CONTACT is searching for new volunteers and recently CONTACT has started working with Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS). Once a week, CONTACT representatives will have a “My Matters” table set up in the common area of PPJ/SHS and will be available to speak with students.

Julie Deems, outreach specialist of UniCare, shared she has been visiting local elementary schools speaking to students about oral health.

Ramey reported through a National Dislocated Worker Grant WorkForce West Virginia Career Center will be able to hire temporary workers for March-Sept. The pay rate is $11-$17 an hour. Those interested must have been unemployed for 27 weeks and can go to the WorkForce office to schedule an interview. Also, a supervisor position is available on different terms, more information on the position can be given at the WorkForce office.

Ramey added A Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Reverse Job Training will be held on Apr. 18 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the West Virginia University at Parkersburg (WVUP). Those who wish to attend must participate in a one day workshop at the WorkForce office which will be held in March.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

