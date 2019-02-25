Charity bingo night set for the Mason County Homeless Shelter

POINT PLEASANT — Staff at the Mason County Homeless Shelter have been working hard on raising funds to purchase land for a new homeless shelter and they are accepting any and all help from the community.

To help this cause, members of the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge 731 will be holding a special charity bingo night for the homeless shelter on Monday, March 11. The doors of the lodge will open at 5 p.m. and the games will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free and there will be a 50/50 drawing. The games offered for the evening are four coverall games for $5 a piece and 10 regular games for $1 a piece. Monetary prizes of $50-$100 will be awarded each game and there will be concessions available for purchase. All ages are welcome to attend this family friendly event, but individuals must be at least 18 years old to participate in the bingo games. Those who are planning to attend may also bring donations for the shelter such as paper towels, toilet paper, disinfectant supplies, and cleaning supplies.

The fundraising goal of the homeless shelter is $40,000 and John Machir, housing director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter and Simms Housing, shared they at the shelter have raised over $11,000 so far. With a new facility, the staff of the homeless shelter will be able to serve double the amount of homeless individuals and families they are currently serving.

Dave Morgan, lodge member and charity bingo volunteer, shared he has been involved with the homeless shelter for awhile now and he along with his son want to help the staff meet their fundraising goal.

“They (staff at the homeless shelter) must buy the land themselves and have a goal to purchase land as soon as possible to begin construction,” said Morgan. “This is what you can do, come out and bring your friends and raise funds for this worthy cause. Cross your fingers and say a prayer for the homeless people and the desperate need for a new modern and larger facility. There is a need for this in our county, for we too have not been spared the ever growing problem of homeless people. You may have seen them around our county, then again maybe you have not. I assure you they are there.”

The lodge has been hosting special charity bingo nights on the second Monday of each month for local organizations, programs, schools, or individuals in need since the start of the new year. Members of the lodge take a vote on which entity within the community to help and recommendations can be given as well. The last charity bingo night was held for the Mason County DARE program which brought in $1,000 for the program.

Pictured is a scene from the last special charity bingo night in which $1,000 was raised for the Mason County DARE program. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/02/web1_Bingo2-1-1-1.jpg Pictured is a scene from the last special charity bingo night in which $1,000 was raised for the Mason County DARE program.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

