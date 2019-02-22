Fun and learning with Legos

POINT PLEASANT — Recently, the Point Pleasant Library held a Lego-inspired event for local youth to enjoy and learn after an early dismissal from school.

The children participated in a variety of Lego-inspired activities where they could hone their reading skills and engineering skills such as Lego building projects with different sizes of Legos to accommodate for age and skill level, a ring toss stand, Lego bowling, a “create your own” Lego figure coloring station, and a Lego man scavenger hunt where the children could search for different Lego figures scattered throughout the library such as an astronaut, a cheerleader, a firefighter, a doctor, a football player, a king, a mailman, a police officer, a queen, and a veterinarian.

While the children participate in these fun activities, they are learning the entire time.

Cindy Williams, library clerk, commented the children especially enjoyed the scavenger with most of them completing the hunt three to four times.

“They had a ball with it,” said Williams. “No matter what we do, what style scavenger hunt we do, it is always a hit. We have these kids doing it multiple times and we’re not moving them…some of the big kids went back through to help the little kids.”

The Mason County Library System host Kids Connect events for after school early dismissals, so the children will have a place to go to participate in activities that are both educational and fun during their free afternoon.

The staff of the Mason County Library System are planning for two more early dismissal days, March 15 and April 18, Williams shared the next event at the Mason County Library might be more of a science based activity. Further details and locations will be released closer to the dates.

For more information on the upcoming Kids Connect events, individuals can contact the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant at 304-675-0894; New Haven library at 304-882-3252; and the Mason City Library at 304-773-5580.

Pictured are children creating and coloring their own Lego figures. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/02/web1_LibraryFun2-1-.jpg Pictured are children creating and coloring their own Lego figures. The Mason County Library in Point Pleasant had several Lego-inspired activities during the day after an early school dismissal for local children. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/02/web1_LibraryFun2-2-.jpg The Mason County Library in Point Pleasant had several Lego-inspired activities during the day after an early school dismissal for local children. Children were able to participate in Lego building projects with different sizes of Legos to accommodate for age and skill level. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/02/web1_LibraryFun4-2-.jpg Children were able to participate in Lego building projects with different sizes of Legos to accommodate for age and skill level. Pictured are children enjoying their game of Lego bowling. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/02/web1_Library-Copy.jpg Pictured are children enjoying their game of Lego bowling.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.