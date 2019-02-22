Mason Council discusses storm drain problems

MASON — Storm drain problems in the Town of Mason were an item of discussion when the council met recently.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Becky Pearson, Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns and Ricky Kearns.

The council heard reports of sink holes on both First and Fourth streets, due to antiquated clay pipes. Supervisor Aaron Woolard told council members that on Fourth Street, the culvert is misaligned. It goes from concrete to clay, and over the years, has shifted at the joint. He added estimates have been sought to repair the culvert, and he is awaiting those figures.

At First and Horton streets, Woolard said the culvert has washed out a sink hole large enough for a small child to fall into. The problem with that culvert is it goes under the CSX Railroad and expensive permits would be required to replace it. Woolard said a contractor, in town for another project, said the easiest fix would be to fill the sinkhole in with concrete and abandon the culvert, but it is unknown where the water runoff would go.

The council requested that Woolard fill the hole with limestone for now until a permanent fix can be determined.

Lisa Crump of the New Haven Pool Committee attended the meeting to ask for a donation to keep the swimming pool operating again this year.

She said in 2017, admission of $4 for adults and $3 for children was charged. The pool was open for 53 days, and had an average of 14 visitors a day. In 2018, after the committee was formed and additional donations received, New Haven was able to offer free admission to everyone. The pool was open 56 days, with the average number of visitors going to 65 per day. The goal, Crump said, is to raise enough money to offer the free admission once again.

Mayor Dennis said she would contact the Town of New Haven for a pool budget to see exactly how much is needed. The request will be brought up again at a future meeting.

Kathy Elliott of Region II Planning and Development presented council with a wastewater project draw down of $38,650.25. The draw down was approved.

She also passed out transportation surveys to each member and asked them to complete the forms. Elliott said meetings are being held throughout the area to determine the need for public transportation. Mayor Dennis said a public meeting is planned for Monday at 6 p.m. at the Mason County Courthouse to discuss the transportation, and a bus will be on site for tours.

In other action, the council:

Approved an AT&T “Spark” service for the police department in order to have internet service for the three police cruisers, at a cost of approximately $160 per month;

Heard a report from Police Chief Colton McKinney that he had applied for a Walmart grant of $1,500 for the purchase of AR-15 style rifles for the department;

Heard a report from the mayor that she is meeting with landscaping companies to discuss landscaping solutions near the shelter in the town park where it remains muddy;

Agreed to get additional estimates for a new park entrance after the first estimate came in at $8,425;

Briefly discussed the annual Mason City Library funding; and,

Heard a report from the mayor denying a request from a 4-H club to place a food drive box in the town hall lobby, due to not wanting the town to be responsible for it.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

