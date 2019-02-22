Public transportation meeting set

POINT PLEASANT — Discussions of bringing a public transportation system to Mason County has been circulating for some time now.

In result, members of the Homeless Shelter Advisory Board will be holding a public meeting on Monday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Mason County Courthouse in the circuit courtroom to discuss this initiative. Tri-River Transit, a transportation company, will be in attendance to present a proposal for offering transit service to the county, serving communities from Ashton to New Haven along Route 2 and Route 62.

John Machir, housing director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter and Simms Housing, shared the bus fare will be $1 for a single ticket or patrons can buy a booklet of tickets to last a month. Mason County will have the use of two buses that will stop at anytime, there will be no designated departure times. Also, two trips to Huntington will be offered each day to residents.

The meeting will be an opportunity for business leaders, representatives of social organizations, leaders of faith-based communities, and local citizens to ask questions and to offer comment on a public transportation system to serve communities in Mason County. Local residents will have an opportunity to tour a bus that will be on-hand that evening representing the types of buses that will be used for the Mason County transit system. Representatives from the West Virginia State Transit Authority and from the local government will also be in attendance to discuss this issue with the general public.

All residents of Mason County are invited and are encouraged to attend this meeting.

Erin Perkins contributed to this article.