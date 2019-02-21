POINT PLEASANT — Since after Christmas break, Roosevelt Elementary School has had to be closed many times due to heating issues.

Jack Cullen, Mason County superintendent, shared Thursday’s early dismissal was the sixth day out total due to heating issues at Roosevelt since the beginning of January.

Cullen reported on Wednesday the heating at Roosevelt went out and the suspected problem was a control board malfunction. The heat was able to be turned on Wednesday afternoon, but then went out again at 5 a.m. on Thursday and students were dismissed from school at 9:30 a.m.

Cameron Moffett, Mason County Schools maintenance director, explained an electronic piece on the boiler broke causing the heat to go out. Moffett has ordered a new piece to make the fix. The piece was ordered with expedited shipping and was excepted to arrive either by Thursday evening or on Friday. It is still undetermined whether or not classes will be held on Friday for staff and students.

Roosevelt recently had two rooftop Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) units replaced. Due to the difficulty of installation and weather issues, the replacement was not complete and classes had to be cancelled for staff and students the first two days after Christmas Break.

A short time later, Roosevelt had to be cancelled for staff and students for three days because the igniter went out in the boiler. Cullen explained at Roosevelt the school only has one heater for the entire building, so when the heat goes out the staff and students cannot go to an alternate portion of the building for their classes. The other Mason County Schools have more than one heater in the building, so if one unit goes down other portions of the school can still be heated and classes can likely still take place.

Roosevelt’s heating is a fuel oil system explained Cullen and the boiler is still new with being installed in October of 2016. He and Moffett commented the igniter should have lasted for a longer amount of time.

