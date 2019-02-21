Supporting the Mason County Fair

POINT PLEASANT — Though the Mason County Fair is still several months away, the upkeep and prep of the fairgrounds is done all year round.

The Mason County Fair board members are hosting a Mason County Fair Bingo night on Saturday, March 2 at the Point Pleasant Youth Center located at Harmon Park in Point Pleasant.

Nikki Hunt, Mason County Fair Board treasurer, shared the proceeds from this event will be going towards improvements of the fairgrounds and to help with the upkeep of the fairgrounds. The fairgrounds require upkeep throughout the year and the utilities are used throughout the year as well.

Doors for the event will open at 5 p.m. and the bingo games will begin at 6 p.m. The cost is $20 for 20 games and $5 for special games. Throughout the night, various door prizes will be given out as well as “special” door prizes. Concessions will also be available for purchase.

Early bird tickets are on sale now until Saturday, Feb. 23. Those who purchase their tickets early will have an extra drawing for a door prize.

Patrons attending the event may bring a donation for the Mason County Homeless Shelter and/or the Mason County Animal Shelter for a chance to win a special door prize. Canned food items may be given for the homeless shelter and canned food or bags of food for cats and/or dogs may be given for the animal shelter.

Hunt encourages those in the community to come out for a night with their family and friends while also helping their local fair, their local homeless shelter, and their local animal shelter.

For those interested in attending, tickets can be purchased from any fair board member or junior fair board member or they can contact: Tina Baker, assistant treasurer, (304) 675-0288; Nikki Hunt, treasurer, (304) 675-0499; Matt Roush, board member, 593-1161; Shawn Paugh, president, (304) 812-7918.

For more information visit the Mason County Fair Facebook page.

The Mason County Fair is one of Mason County’s largest events of the year and a favorite of residents. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/02/web1_8.10-PPR-Fair-3.jpg The Mason County Fair is one of Mason County’s largest events of the year and a favorite of residents.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

