Inaugural Mid-Ohio River Valley Grain Conference set

POINT PLEASANT — Grains like corn and soybeans might not be the first to come to mind when thinking of West Virginia’s top agricultural outputs, but in the mid-Ohio valley region, those products are still an important commodity for growers.

To better support grain producers in this area, the West Virginia University (WVU) Extension Service is hosting the first Mid-Ohio River Valley Grain Conference, which offers a full-day of discussion that addresses specific issues that these farmers face. The free conference will take place on Friday, March 1 at the National Guard Armory in Point Pleasant.

The sessions will be both interactive and educational, covering a wide range of topics from nutrient management and minimizing grain mold to weed management and integrated crop and livestock systems. At the end of the day, attendees will have the chance to voice their opinions on the future needs of research and WVU Extension Service programming during a hot topic open forum session.

Ben Goff, WVU Extension Service agriculture and natural resources agent in Mason and Putnam counties, saw an opportunity for WVU Extension Service to serve a population of farmers who might not get the attention they need.

“West Virginia is not necessarily a big grain state, but there are still pockets around the state where grains are an important part of our growers’ operations,” said Goff. “We decided to host this conference to remind our grain producers that WVU Extension Service cares about their success and is available as a resource. We want them to be able to bring their local WVU Extension Service agent the problems they might be having on the farm and get the reliable, research-based help that they need.”

Attendees can earn up to six pesticide certification credits and up to three nutrient management continuing education credits. A trade show will also be available for attendees to connect with vendors and resources outside of WVU Extension Service.

Those who are interested in attending may RSVP by contacting the Mason County WVU Extension Service office at (304) 675-0888. There is no cost to attend and lunch will be provided. Doors open will at 8 a.m. with programming beginning at 8:45 a.m.

The conference is supported by a variety of local partners and organizations. For more information about the conference, contact Ben Goff at bgoff3@mail.wvu.edu or the Mason County WVU Extension Service office.