Mason County Prevention Coalition discusses upcoming events

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Prevention Coalition (MCPC) recently met with members discussing their upcoming events.

Today (Thursday) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, the MCPC along with the Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) will be hosting a Career Connections training. Greg Fowler, FRN executive director, explained this event is centered towards 18-24 year old young adults from nine different counties in the state. In the morning, a presentation will be given by Tim White, regional prevention coordinator for Prestera Center, on prevention techniques and Debbie Hon, Aetna Better Health representative, will be giving a presentation on living a healthy lifestyle/making healthy choices. In the afternoon, there will be a shark tank styled mentoring. Fowler estimated 35 young adults are planning to attend.

On March 28, the MCPC and FRN members are planning to put on a town hall meeting geared towards seventh-ninth graders addressing the issue of underage vaping/tobacco use. Fowler commented many of the teen court cases lately have involved vaping/tobacco use in middle school aged youth. During the town hall, the youth will hear a presentation from a Lakin Correctional Facility inmate and will hear a presentation regarding “juuling” prevention. A sexual health/sexual education presentation may be given as well. Fowler shared the assistant principal at Wahama High School reached out to him about holding the town hall for the entire study body. Fowler will be checking in with the superintendent on the matter. He shared if the event is held at Wahama, he is also considering holding presentations on underage vaping/tobacco use at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) and Hannan Junior/Senior High School.

In other business, Richard Sargent, PPJ/SHS teacher, shared four of his Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) at PPJ/SHS will be attending the state SADD conference. Also, he shared the life chain project his SADD students did at PPJ/SHS was effective. Each homeroom at the school created a chain with each students name on it and then all of the homerooms put their chains into the common area. The students could then see the effects of what happens if just one link/one person is destroyed by a destructive decision.

Fowler shared he and Hon recently visited New Haven Elementary speaking to the fourth grade students about underage vaping prevention. They are considering visiting Ashton Elementary as well.

Robin Jones, of the Loved Ones Support Group, shared she is looking for someone to take her place as chairwoman of the group. Until a replacement is found, she still has packets of information to be given out to those in need and is available by phone.

