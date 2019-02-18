Board of Education approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for a regular business meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

The request for a Cabell County Student to attend school in Mason County for the 2019-20 school year.

Two requests for four Mason County Students to attend school in Cabell County for the 2019-20 school year.

The request for two Mason County students to attend school in Jackson County for the 2019-20 school year.

Rita Foreman, Frank Hudnall, Brett Jones, and Paula Jones as approved drivers for the 2018-19 school year. Their driving records have been checked by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Out of state travel for Teresa Murphy and Brianne Solomon, to travel to Lexington, Ky., to attend Rural College Access and Success Summit 2019, April 28-30. Gear Up grant monies will be the funding source.

The resolution opposing the Education Senate Bill 451.

Family Medical Leave for James Bunner, teacher, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Lindsey Dewees, teacher, New Haven Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Pamela Stearns, teacher, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The employment of Julie Banton, Richelle Boswell, Sheena Buck, Tyler Garden, and Elizabeth Irvin as substitute teachers for the 2018-19 school year.

Family Medical Leave for Charles Kearns, maintenance worker, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Karrie Peck, aide, Mason County School for Success, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Mandi Pierce, accountant, central office, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The resignation of Shawn Absten, substitute custodian, effective Jan. 31.

The resignation of Debra Beckette, bus operator, transportation department, effective June 30, due to retirement.

The resignation of Jimmy Milton, chief mechanic, transportation department, effective June 30, due to retirement.

The transfer of Darrell Coyner, custodian, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, to custodian, Hannan Junior/Senior High, job #501-609-C, effective Feb. 14.

The transfer of David Gardner, bus operator, route #2085, to route #161, job #014-173-C, effective Feb. 14.

The transfer of Laura Beatty-Hall, secretary, Roosevelt Elementary, to secretary, Mason County Career Center, job #701-978-C, effective Feb. 28.

The transfer of Beth Hodges, cook, Ashton Elementary, to cook, Hannan JR/SR High, job #501-606-C, effective Feb. 14.

The transfer of Velva Matheny, cook, Roosevelt Elementary, to cook, Leon Elementary, job #206-305-C, effective Feb. 14.

The resignation of Anna Taylor, assistant varsity softball coach, Hannan JR/SR High, effective Jan. 27.

The employment of Sandra Petrie-Forgey, Stephanie Morrow, and Jessica Porter as Math Field Day coaches, on an as-needed basis, job #001-679-E, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Amilda Noll-Thompson, as homeless interventionist, Beale Elementary, on an as needed basis, job #001-050-E, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Scott Justus, seventh grade boys basketball coach, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, job #502-116-S, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Paul Sayre, eighth grade boys basketball coach, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, job #502-115-S, effective 2019-20 school year.

The employment of Jennifer Wickline, assistant varsity/ junior varsity softball coach, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, job #502-128-S, effective for the 2018-19 school year.

The placement of Claire Cottrill and Bryan Morrow, as athletic assistants, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, job #502-161-S, for the 2018-19 school year. These are unpaid positions.

An Easement between Mason County Board of Education and Appalachian Power, on the Wahama Junior/Senior High property, at a cost of $1, to be paid by Appalachian Power.

The lowest submitted bid of $15,995 from IntoPrint for the purchase of a printer/cutter to be used in the Graphic Design class at Mason County Career Center. MCCC Graphic Design funds will be the funding source.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements. Check numbers 103021-103245 and Purchase Card check numbers 2522-2528. Total Amount: $1,224,753.32.

The ratification of check number 103246 to Rhonda Tennant, in the amount of $370.60. All yes votes from Billings, Bonecutter, Cossin, and Shobe with an abstain from Tennant.

In other business, recognition was given to the 2018-19 County Math Field Day winners and an update was given by Cameron Moffett, maintenance director, on the HVAC units within the school system.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education office.