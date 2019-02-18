Coin show displays local history

POMEROY — The OH-Kan Coin Club held one of their coin and local history shows at the Pomeroy Library on Saturday.

The club began in 1961 in Point Pleasant, hence the name “OH-Kan” representing the Ohio and Kanawha rivers. Members of the club meet to buy, sell, trade and discuss coins. They also hold events at libraries and schools to educate the community, especially potential younger members, according to member Bob Graham.

According to Graham, there are around 60 members of the club and they span from around a 75-mile radius and are 8 to 80 years old.

Many of the coins and bills on display Saturday showcased the local history. Graham, who started collecting in 1950, brought banknotes from Meigs County villages dating back to the 1880s. He also had bills that were printed at the beginning of the Great Depression in 1929. Graham said different towns would have their name printed on the banknotes as a way of the bank ensuring the public that they were secure.

Graham displayed some of the international bills he has collected throughout the years.

“[Collecting] gives us something we enjoy,” Graham said of himself and many other members.

In case you missed this show, the OH-Kan Coin Club will be having a second coin show on April 7 at Quality Inn in Gallipolis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the OVP

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

