Fire destroys home of 8

HARTFORD — A Hartford family escaped injury, but lost their house and belongings in a fire Friday evening.

Stephen Duncan, New Haven and Community Fire Department chief, said the call came in about 9:30 p.m. for the house, which is located on High Street. The blaze is believed to have started in an upstairs bedroom due to an electrical issue, he said.

According to a family member, the house was owned by Joe and Evelyn Lane. It was occupied by the Lane couple, as well as their daughter, son-in-law, two granddaughters, and two great-granddaughters.

Assisting at the scene were the Mason and Middleport fire departments. Duncan said the house was declared a total loss.

After the initial fire was extinguished, all three departments returned to the scene at 3:20 a.m. Saturday, when the fire rekindled in the kitchen and a downstairs bedroom, according to Duncan. Both times, the departments were forced to close Rt. 62 to traffic in order to run a hydrant line across the highway.

The Lanes’ family member, a niece, said the couple had no homeowner’s insurance, and a fund for monetary donations has been set up at City National Bank in Mason.

Clothing donations are also being accepted, and can be taken to 54 First Street in Hartford. Needed sizes include:

Grandmother – Adult size 3x pants and 3x shirts;

Grandfather – Adult size 48 pants and 2x shirts;

Daughter – Adult size 10 pants and large shirts;

Son-in-law – Adult size 36 pants and 2x shirts;

Granddaughter – Teen size 5 pants and small shirts;

Granddaughter – Adult size 10 pants and medium shirts;

Great-granddaughter – Girl’s size 4t in pants and shirts; and,

Great-granddaughter – Toddler size 18-24 months in shirts and pants.

Shoe sizes needed are women’s 9.5, 7.5, and 8.5; men’s 11 and 12; and little girl’s 5 and 9.

A three-alarm fire on High Street in Hartford Friday evening left a family of eight homeless. The call was answered by the New Haven, Mason, and Middleport fire departments, and according to Stephen Duncan, New Haven chief, the fire is believed to have started in an upstairs bedroom due to an electrical issue. (Photo courtesy Mason Volunteer Fire Department.) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/02/web1_2.19-Lane-fire_ne2019218102341151-1.jpg A three-alarm fire on High Street in Hartford Friday evening left a family of eight homeless. The call was answered by the New Haven, Mason, and Middleport fire departments, and according to Stephen Duncan, New Haven chief, the fire is believed to have started in an upstairs bedroom due to an electrical issue. (Photo courtesy Mason Volunteer Fire Department.) Photo courtesy Mason Volunteer Fire Department

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.