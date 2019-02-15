POINT PLEASANT — The third annual Bikes & BBQ event will be adding a new element, and new brand, to the festivities this year, bluegrass.

The Bikes, BBQ, and Bluegrass Festival is set for Saturday, June 8.

“For the past two years the City of Point Pleasant’s Parks and Recreation Committee, in partnership with local bicycling advocacy group BikePoint, has hosted a growing event known as Bikes & BBQ,” said Point Pleasant Councilman Gabe Roush. “We’re excited to supplement the ongoing success of our biking and barbecuing events by bringing legitimate bluegrass acts to Point Pleasant. We have re-branded and decided to continue to grow as the Bikes, BBQ, and Bluegrass Festival.”

During the barbecue competition and bicycle rides, three American style bands will be performing on Main Street including 5:42, McDowell&Nancy, as well as a “jam” session featuring several local musicians.

“Folks will be able to visit downtown and enjoy great barbecue vendors, fun conversation with barbecue competitors, and music that defines our Appalachian roots,” said Roush.

Following the daytime festivities, there will be a ticketed event at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater hosting three popular bluegrass bands including, The Half Bad Bluegrass Band from Lewisburg, The JackTowne Ramblers, and Alan Bibey and Grasstowne which are both out of North Carolina. All three bands will bring their own unique style of bluegrass to the Riverfront.

Roush commented Alan Bibey and Grasstowne have had the number one song “Gonna Rise and Shine” atop the bluegrass charts for nearly 20 weeks straight this past year. They’re also highly decorated, Bibey has been awarded mandolin player of the year seven times including 2019. Also, his band mates have been recognized as the best with their respective instruments this year as well at bass and fiddle.

“We’re really excited about the fact that we’re able to bring in legitimate bands for our first year exploring this portion of the festival, and we hope the community gets as excited as we are,” said Roush. “They’re already talking about this festival’s potential in the bluegrass community, so we believe we’re about to start something great for the City of Point Pleasant.”

Ticket sales are open now online at itickets.com/events/417936 for $18. Tickets will also be available at the gate on June 8 for $20. The first act will begin at 7 p.m.

The barbecue competition will be returning in the same format again this year to allow all the community’s backyard barbecue enthusiasts to come out and try to earn bragging rights, a trophy, and a cash prize. However, there will be three meat categories this year, and the meats will be provided for teams who preregister. Bear Wallow BBQ will be introducing the third meat option, the other two will remain the same as last year, pork ribs and chicken quarters.

“As a fun fact over the past three years, we’ve had two competitors go on to open up their own food trucks. We definitely see this as a major success for our community,” said Roush.

Also, several barbecue vendors, including Smoke ‘Em if You Got ‘Em will be serving food to the public through the whole day and evening.

More information regarding registration for the barbecue competition can be found online at: Facebook.com/bikepoint and Bikepointpleasant.org/bikesbbq.

The bicycling tour of Mason County will be comprised of similar routes from last year as well. The routes will fit every level of rider. The routes will consist of a 43-mile ride, 26-mile ride, 20-mile (flat) ride, and 6-mile ride. Cost of registration is $25 and $15 for children under 16. The registration fee includes a t-shirt and a discount for tickets to the bluegrass concert that evening. More information on the bicycle portion is to be announced.

Also throughout the day the children will have bounce houses to enjoy and street vendors will be selling merchandise.

More information will be released on the Bikes, BBQ, and Bluegrass Festival as it nears. Individuals can stay up-to-date with the details by following BikePoint’s Facebook page or their website bikepointpleasant.org/bikesbbq.

The annual festival Bikes&BBQ is adding a new element this year, bluegrass music. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/02/web1_6.15-Bikes.jpg The annual festival Bikes&BBQ is adding a new element this year, bluegrass music. Courtesy