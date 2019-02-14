Krodel Park’s 2018 seasonal report

POINT PLEASANT — The time is nearing for Krodel Park in Point Pleasant to open for the season once again, at the recent City of Point Pleasant council meeting a member of Krodel Park’s management team was in attendance to give a report on the 2018 season.

Judy Holland, Krodel Park manager, shared the total deposits of the year were $127,205.80 which included the renting of the buildings, the renting of clubhouses, and the shelter rentals which totaled $7,745. The Laundromat’s earnings totaled $2,591.30 and the spin out total was $1,522.80 which included parts and repairs for the shower house and upkeep of other bought items.

Holland asked council if she and her husband could borrow a city worker to assist with weed eating and push mowing the park this upcoming season. Mayor Brian Billings suggested she hire one of the high school/college aged summer workers to help with the lawn care. The worker could begin around the middle of May/beginning of June and could work three-four days a week for minimum wage.

Holland reported this past season residents of the campground had break-ins at their campers. For the 10 total break-ins, all of the doors of the campers were damaged and needed replaced, also valuable items from the campers were stolen. She asked the council if they could have the city install more lights around the campground, put in security cameras around the campground, or if they would allow her and her husband to block traffic from entering the park and campground after hours. Councilwoman Janet Hartley suggested each camper leave on their porch light at night to help deter criminals.

Billings told Holland he will have City Inspector Randy Hall look into installing more lighting around the campground. Hall added with thanks to the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation, LED lights are going to be installed around the Robert and Louise Claflin Walking Trail as well.

Holland reported for the 2019 season those staying at Krodel in campers will have new camper forms to fill out.

She and her husband begin getting the grounds ready in March and then the park opens for the season on April 1 and closes on Oct. 31.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

