Counting their blessings

POINT PLEASANT — A local 4-H club has put together a community project to give assistance to their peers in need.

The Haer Bears 4-H club recently installed a blessing box at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS). Lisa Arbogast, club advisor, shared this was a club project her members discussed doing at their organizational meeting in September. The object was for junior high and high school students who may not have all of the necessities at their home or who are primarily caring for themselves to have an added place where would be able to discreetly get items they from the box to take home with them.

“I’m really proud, I have a fantastic group,” said Arbogast. “They go above and beyond and try to help if they see a need.”

Club member Garrett Turley volunteered to craft the box and set it up at the school and the entire club worked together to fill the box and will keep the box filled as the need arises. Arbogast shared several of the Haer Bear members attend PPJ/SHS and will be monitoring the box and let her know when the box needs refilled, so she can then inform the other members.

For the first filling, the members stocked the box with mostly non-perishable food items such as soups, ravioli, ramen noodles, and snack cakes, as well as some personal care/hygiene items. Arbogast commented anyone in the community can donate to the box if they wish. Also, if anyone in the community is in need, they can help themselves to items in the box.

The Haer Bears 4-H club is filled with individuals focused on helping their community and being environmentally responsible. Arbogast teaches her members to look beyond and make the best better and help their community, their country, their world.

She shared her members are constantly coming up with ideas to help around their community such as each month the members deliver a special gift to those who receive dinners from Meals on Wheels; they donate items to the Ronald McDonald House Charities; they fill up the bird feeders at the local nursing home as well as plant flowers at local parks; and they help with trash pick up and participate in the city wide clean up day. For their upcoming project, the members will be making blue bird houses and putting them up at Green Bottom.

“They are a great group of kids,” said Arbogast. “I feel proud to watch them start as little ones and grow up to be great individuals and leaders in our community.”

Haer Bear member Andrew Schoon stocking the blessing box. Several of the Haer Bear members stocking the blessing box with various necessities. Haer Bear 4-H club members Alexandra Reed, Audreanna Reed, Josie Hill, Lauren Kincaid, Kenzy Arbogast, Garrett Turley, Kenly Arbogast, and Ethan Kincaid pictured in front of the PPJ/SHS blessing box.

Local youth helping fellow youth

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

