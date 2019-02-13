Discussing plans of the river museum re-build

POINT PLEASANT — The planning towards the rebuild of the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center is in the works.

At the recent City of Point Pleasant council meeting, Mike Davis, engineer for Burgess and Niple, was in attendance to go over an agreement between the city and the engineering firm, as well as discussing plans and projected costs of the Point Pleasant River Museum rebuild. Jack Fowler, Point Pleasant River Museum director, was in attendance as well.

Davis explained the biggest matter of concern of the damaged structure was the bricks. The inside brick was described as being in horrible shape and very soft and though the outside brick is not in as bad of shape, it is not in good shape according to Davis.

“You can take your fingernail to the brick and take it apart, that’s really the biggest issue we were concerned that if you tried to use that for structure bearing it would just fail whether shortterm or longterm,” said Davis.

In October, Davis along with two other structural engineers and the insurance adjuster agreed the majority of the structure needed to be taken down and rebuilt. The newer portion of the building, the rear side, will be able to stay and be used in the rebuild.

Davis walked the council through the first few stages of the rebuilding project. The first phase was the memorandum of the project.

Following will be the contract/document phase which will be for the demolition. Demolition for this will not be taking a wrecking ball to the structure and knocking it down, but rather parts of the building such as the stairs, elevator, etc. will be evaluated to see if the city can keep these certain parts for the rebuild. Also, the duct work will be evaluated. A contract book will then be put together which will be taken to council and approved by council and then bid documents will be made to be evaluated and approved by council.

Next, the design phase will begin. Architects will attend a meeting with the council and any others the council would like in attendance to discuss the desired building plans of the river museum and architectural designs will be made. Davis will also meet with the building commission for their approval. Conceptual sketches of the proposed structure will be made for the council to review and once the sketches are approved by the council as well as the cost of the proposed structure, then the final design portion can begin.

Following the final design, then the bidding of the project can be done, construction, and then if the city wishes inspection. Davis shared the projected time frame is approximately a year-and-a-half.

The projected costs are as follows: the memorandum phase, $1,100; contract/document phase, $2,407; bidding phase, $6,400; construction phase, $15,000; and schematic design, $33,500. The rest of the costs will be by future amendment. The costs will be covered by $1,831,000 insurance claim settlement.

Fowler explained he would like to add on 40 feet to the portion of the river museum that will be kept. Though the funding for the rebuild may not cover the full cost of the 40 feet, Fowler has been working on obtaining grants for assistance as well as fundraisers.

“We think we can make it a really, really nice museum. We thought we had a good one, but now we’re starting from ground level and we can create what we’d really like to have and make it something we can all be proud of,” said Fowler.

Council approved the agreement presented by Davis.

More from the City of Point Pleasant council meeting will appear in an upcoming edition of the Point Pleasant Register.

Pictured is the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center as it stood the day of the fire this past summer. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/02/web1_Fire.jpeg Pictured is the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center as it stood the day of the fire this past summer. Courtesy | Mark Kincaid

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer at Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

