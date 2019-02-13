Educational fun at the library set

MASON COUNTY — After their early dismissal from school this coming Monday, students will have an opportunity for a fun and educational filled afternoon at their local libraries.

Beginning at 1 p.m., the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant and the New Haven library will be holding another Kids Connect event. All ages of children are welcome to attend along with their parent or guardian. This event is free of charge.

Cindy Williams, library clerk, shared at the Point Pleasant branch the children will be able to do a variety of Lego inspired activities including Lego building projects as well as a scavenger hunt.

Mason County Library Director Pam Thompson added at the New Haven library the children will be participating in a scavenger hunt. While they participate in the hunt, they will be also be learning something new as they go.

At both locations, the children will be participating in reading activities.

Thompson shared the libraries host Kids Connect events for afterschool early dismissals, so the children will have a place to go to participate in activities that are both educational and fun during their free afternoon.

Williams commented this is the first year the Mason County Library System has held Kids Connect events on early dismissal afternoons. The first event was held in December and the children were able to craft their own gingerbread houses and in January the children participated in “Animal Edition, I Survived: Winter” which taught them how animals survive during the winter months.

The Kids Connect activities are being funded through a grant provided by United Way of the River Cities, added Williams.

She shared the turnout for these Kids Connect events have been good overall. At each event, the library staff has been handing out participation surveys and they have been receiving promising feedback as well as ideas for future events from the participants.

The staff of the Mason County Library System are planning for two more early dismissal days, March 15 and April 18, details and locations will be released closer to the dates.

For more information on the upcoming Kids Connect event, individuals can contact the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant at 304-675-0894 and the New Haven library at 304-882-3252.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

