Name released in high water death

MIDDLEPORT — A Racine man has been identified as the person who died after being swept away by flood waters on Thursday evening.

Lawton E. Templeton, 54, of Racine has been identified as the deceased, according to an update from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

According to Sheriff Wood, it appeared the vehicle became stuck in the water and the individual exited the vehicle in an attempt to get back to dry land and was ultimately swept away by the water. Templeton’s body was found a short distance away by first responders.

The incident happened approximately 1.5 miles off State Route 7 on Leading Creek Road.

Several local firefighters, as well as personnel with Meigs County EMS, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were all on the scene as part of the search for the victim. The Meigs County Coroner’s Office was also called to the scene after the body was recovered.

Sheriff Wood again reminds drivers if they come upon a roadway that is covered with flood waters to turn around and do not attempt to pass through.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

