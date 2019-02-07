Celebrating CTE month

POINT PLEASANT — “This is CTE month and for those of you who may not understand CTE is career and technical education and the way we view it and the way we look at it is that career and technical education is the gateway for opportunity.”

These were the words spoken by Don Linger, Mason County Career Center math instructor, opening the CTE Month awareness event recently held at the school.

“We feel like this is very important to recognize what an outstanding job that all you (students) do and we also want people to understand what a privilege it is to work with you from a day-to-day basis. You are very intelligent, creative people and we want the community to understand and recognize what quality work you all do and how much we appreciate what you do.”

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings, along with Point City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Superintendent Jack Cullen, and Mason County Board of Education Members, President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, and Rhonda Tennant visited MCCC to present the students and staff with a proclamation declaring February as CTE Month.

“I had to go back and do a little work on knowledge of CTE and man this is quite an ordeal,” said Mayor Billings. “From Wisconsin to Utah to South Carolina to Florida, it’s all recognized across our great land. The CTE proclamation for the month of February each year, this is done, and I think it’s wonderful for experienced leadership, what you develop mentally, physically, what you’re taught…you have great, professional teachers.”

The mayor then read the proclamation aloud to all of the guests, staff, and students. Following, the students in attendance introduced themselves to the guests, telling them which class/club at MCCC they were representing.

“The work that they do and the commitment that they put into this school is amazing and the things that they give back to us as a facility is incredible,” said Linger.

The guests in attendance were welcomed to go on a tour with the MCCC staff and students to take a view of what goes on in each classroom. Following, lunch was provided to the guests.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

